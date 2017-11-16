Jeremy Clarkson Fronts Emirates' Mercedes-Inspired Suite

More on this:

1 Clarkson Rekindles His Love with the Argentinians, Tells Them to "Sod off"

2 Let Clarkson Take You on a 360-Degrees Tour Through a Moroccan Movie Set

3 Jeremy Clarkson Gets Trolled by ATM, Then by His Twitter Followers

4 The Grand Tour Will Have The Most Expensive Opening Scene In The History of TV

5 Clarkson and Co's "The Grand Tour" Does what the New Top Gear Failed