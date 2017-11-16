autoevolution
 

Jeremy Clarkson Fronts Emirates' Mercedes-Inspired Suite

16 Nov 2017, 16:41 UTC ·
by
Emirates has released its advertising campaign for the airline’s game-changing First Class private suites. It's inspired by the way Mercedes-Benz does its interiors. Says so in the brochure!
Rather than just showing the suite, the company called on the help of the most famous motoring journalist in the world, The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson.

Not only does he know his way around costly things, but thanks to decades of describing cars, he's also a very good narrator. Somehow, this all feels a lot like the stuff he did for the Forza Motorsport games.

Clarkson, in a video made for the airline, goes on to describe some of the many features available. But he does so in a way that makes you wish you were filthy-rich enough to afford your own suite inside an airplane.

Even tough you're miles above the ground and flying at nearly three times the top speed of a Bugatti Veyron, you're surrounded by all this lovely furniture. This includes a sleeping area, a minibar, and a massive screen to keep you relaxed and entertained.

As we've already mentioned, Emirates partnered with Mercedes. That's why if you own a Maybach S-Class, some of the materials and switches see in the video will have a familiar appearance.

The collaboration extends even further, as, upon your arrival, you may be greeted by a chauffeured S-Class to shuttle your from the airport to your desired destination.

“Jeremy Clarkson is one of the most recognizable faces in the motoring world. In addition to his credentials as a motoring journalist and presenter, Clarkson is also passionate about engineering, especially pioneering and innovative work. We felt that he would be a wonderful fit for our campaign, especially as our new fully enclosed First Class private suites were inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the product itself is an innovative game-changer that once again raises the bar for inflight customer experience," Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand said.

