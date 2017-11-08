The Grand Tour Drops Resident Driver “The American” From The Show

FYI I won't be joining the guys on @thegrandtour 2nd season - I wish them all the luck. My character wasn't developed as I was told. — Mike Skinner (@MSTheGunslinger) November 7, 2017

and I agree with many of you that it sucked - if you're gonna wear Evil Knievel's firesuit, you need to be Evil Flipping Knievel! Peace out — Mike Skinner (@MSTheGunslinger) November 7, 2017

by the way...I enjoyed some of those cars I got to drive & I don't really hate the brits. See yall @fosgoodwood @GoodwoodRRC — Mike Skinner (@MSTheGunslinger) November 7, 2017