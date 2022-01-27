Retro-Styled Bronco Shows What Ford Could've Done for the Revived Nameplate

Ford resurrected the Bronco nameplate after 25 years of hiatus, complete with the retro cues from the first-generation model. It turns out, Ford could’ve been bolder in this approach, so the guys from Rabid Customs pledged to rectify the mistake.
The Ford Bronco is the talk of the town these days, especially as the Dearborn carmaker just announced the most powerful version yet, the Bronco Raptor. The name bears a lot of nostalgia for those that loved the Broncos of the past and this explains the attention it gets. So why not push more nostalgia into the game?
That’s exactly what a customization shop near Columbus tried to do and we say they did a marvelous job at that. Rabid Customs took a Bronco Badlands finished in Eruption Green as the base for their one-off project and spiced it up with a vintage vinyl package applied by their friends at The Tint Lab. The contrasting yellow and orange stripes around the arches and above the side skirts were just enough to enhance that retro look the Bronco is appreciated for.
Of course, it takes more than a few stripes to make it a Rabid Customs vehicle. That's why this retro Bronco got a 2.5-inch Coilover Suspension Lift and a set of Pro Comp 17x9 vintage 69 wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. This ensures the vehicle is a real looker and it also performs as expected in its natural habitat, way off the beaten path.
As tough as a spruced-up Bronco Badlands is, it certainly won’t be able to beat the Bronco Raptor. The performance version of Ford’s off-roader comes with the right gear to tame the wildest tracks but also with a $69,995 price tag. That's $25,000 more than a corresponding 4-door Bronco Badlands, and this makes you wonder if you really need that much power and off-road tech to justify the price.
