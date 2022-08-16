Restyled ‘84 BMW R80RT Takes the Classic Airhead Formula Into Custom Territory

With their versatile anatomy and bulletproof reliability, BMW’s old-school airheads are among many workshops’ favorite platforms for customization.
Regardless of what donor or design brief they have to work with, the guys over at Analog Motorcycles never disappoint. Established by Tony Prust back in 2008, this Tennessee-based outfit gained quite a reputation on the American custom motorcycle scene as the years went by, and that’s totally unsurprising given the quality of their work!
The project we’re about to drool over was built around a 1984 BMW R80RT, but it’s a far cry from the original styling of Motorrad’s tourer. For starters, Tony’s surgeons decided to remove every piece of factory bodywork they could get their hands on, except for the fuel tank.
In order to breathe new life into the bike’s engine, Analog entrusted Boxerworks of Watkinsville, Georgia, with an all-encompassing refurbishment. The 797cc powerhouse was then fitted with Mikuni carbs, K&N air filters, and a new exhaust system that ends in dual Cone Engineering mufflers.
As far as the suspension mods are concerned, you’ll find Race Tech fork internals and progressive aftermarket shocks from YSS. The R80RT’s stock hoops were sent to the parts bin, making room for laced alternatives clad in Metzeler Roadtec 01 rubber. Prust and his crew wanted to tighten the Beemer’s geometry, so they fitted its rear end with a handmade loop-type subframe.
This unit bears LED lighting, an unobtrusive license plate bracket, and a flat saddle upholstered by Dane Utech of PlzBeSeated. Up front, we discover a grocery list of high-end accessories, such as Motogadget instrumentation, a Denali M7 headlight, and Analog’s very own bolt-on top clamp.
A Nekken handlebar sits atop the latter, wearing ODI grips and Koso blinkers, as well as Motone switchgear. To top things off, the lads garnished the creature’s fuel chamber with a new filler cap and groovy roundels, then they tasked Krossover Customs with executing that stunning livery. You’ll see a tiny fender concluding the adjustments at the front while fresh foot pegs adorn the flanks.
