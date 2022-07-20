Behold The Apex, a Track-Prepped Yamaha FZS600 Fazer Weighing Less Than 300 Pounds

More on this:

1 Aptly-Named Kawasaki ER-6n Sublime Is Bespoke Art at Its Finest, Exudes Cafe Racer Flair

2 Slammed 1948 Kenworth Truck Rides Lower Than a Supercar, Flaunts Massive Pipes

3 Rare 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE With Six Miles Is Quite Literally a Treasure on Two Wheels

4 Black Rivian R1T Gets Pimped With Matte Aero.64 Monoblocks and Orange Details

5 Custom Yamaha XJ600 Type 24 Wears So Much Black Paint It Would Make Darth Vader Jealous