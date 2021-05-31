Restored 1974 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Is a Timeless Piece of History You Can Own

3 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in Competition Orange Cleans Up Really Well

Mandello del Lario’s timeless V7 Sport is one of the most treasured classics from the Italian manufacturer’s entire range. 24 photos



If purchasing a retro V7 Sport is on your to-do list, here’s your chance to fulfill that vision. A reconditioned 1974 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport is auctioned on Bring a Trailer as we speak, and it looks absolutely spotless. This gorgeous thing comes with a selection of modern components installed by its previous owner, including a Dyna electronic ignition unit and fresh wiring goodies from Motogadget’s catalog.



Additionally, the beast rolls on a pair of 18-inch laced Borrani hoops wrapped in youthful Avon tires while its mill inhales via top-grade K&N air filters. To remove any signs of aging, the owner treated V7’s attire to a fresh layer of black paint and powder-coated its framework for good measure. Now that we’d covered the list of adjustments let’s take a second to examine the



The ‘74MY V7 Sport is put in motion thanks to a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin engine with a displacement of 748cc and two valves per cylinder. The air-cooled fiend packs twin Dell’Orto VHB carburetors and a generous compression ratio of 9.8:1. At optimal rpm, a peak output of 70 ponies will be delivered to a shaft final drive via a five-speed gearbox.



This state of affairs enables Moto Guzzi 's stallion to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 6.5 seconds. While on its way to a top speed of 117 mph (189 kph), the mechanical warrior will run the quarter-mile distance in 13.9 seconds. At the time of this article, you'd need just over six grand to bring this gem into your garage, and you may submit your bid until Thursday afternoon (June 3).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.