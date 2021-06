Mildly Reworked 1985 Moto Guzzi 1000 Le Mans Rolls to Auction at No Reserve

These creatures’ unmistakable design characteristics, longitudinally-mounted V-twins, and generous performance figures are a genuine delight for most diehard petrolheads. Well, we’ve got a surprise for those of you who identify with that statement.An immaculate 1985 Moto Guzzi 1000 Le Mans model is being offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will be open for another two days (until Wednesday, June 2), and the highest bid on this Italian wonder sits at $4,250. At some point during the ‘90s, the bike’s bodywork received a coat of yellow paint, while an array of minor tweaks have been performed under current ownership.You’ll spot a powder-coated exhaust system replacing the original item, as well as a solo Sargent saddle taking pride of place atop the framework. Furthermore, the standard 16-inch front wheel was removed in favor of an 18-inch alternative, but the stock hoop will also be included in the sale. Otherwise, this bad boy is still your factory-spec Le Mans Mark IV.It comes equipped with a fierce 90-degree V-twin powerplant that packs twin 40-mm (1.6-in) Dell’Orto carbs and a sizeable displacement of 949cc. This air-cooled mill summons 81 ponies when the tachometer hits 7,400 spins per minute and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 6,250 rpm.A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the mill’s oomph to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal allows the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.7 seconds at about 110 mph (176 kph), while its top speed is rated at a respectable 137 mph (220 kph). All things considered, we’d say you’ve got some solid reasons to place your bid on this ‘85 MY Le Mans before the auctioning period ends.