Here Is the Luxurious Mega-Cat: Sunreef 100 Comes With Sails, Solar Power

3 Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

2 Fulfill Your Wildest Racetrack Fantasies With This 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera

More on this:

Mildly Reworked 1985 Moto Guzzi 1000 Le Mans Rolls to Auction at No Reserve

There’s no doubt that Mandello del Lario’s vintage Guzzis are arguably some of the most sought-after classic motorcycles. 22 photos



An immaculate 1985



You’ll spot a powder-coated exhaust system replacing the original item, as well as a solo Sargent saddle taking pride of place atop the framework. Furthermore, the standard 16-inch front wheel was removed in favor of an 18-inch alternative, but the stock hoop will also be included in the sale. Otherwise, this bad boy is still your factory-spec Le Mans Mark IV.



It comes equipped with a fierce 90-degree V-twin powerplant that packs twin 40-mm (1.6-in) Dell’Orto carbs and a sizeable displacement of 949cc. This air-cooled mill summons 81 ponies when the tachometer hits 7,400 spins per minute and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 6,250 rpm.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the mill’s oomph to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal allows the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.7 seconds at about 110 mph (176 kph), while its top speed is rated at a respectable 137 mph (220 kph). All things considered, we’d say you’ve got some solid reasons to place your bid on this These creatures’ unmistakable design characteristics, longitudinally-mounted V-twins, and generous performance figures are a genuine delight for most diehard petrolheads. Well, we’ve got a surprise for those of you who identify with that statement.An immaculate 1985 Moto Guzzi 1000 Le Mans model is being offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will be open for another two days (until Wednesday, June 2), and the highest bid on this Italian wonder sits at $4,250. At some point during the ‘90s, the bike’s bodywork received a coat of yellow paint, while an array of minor tweaks have been performed under current ownership.You’ll spot a powder-coated exhaust system replacing the original item, as well as a solo Sargent saddle taking pride of place atop the framework. Furthermore, the standard 16-inch front wheel was removed in favor of an 18-inch alternative, but the stock hoop will also be included in the sale. Otherwise, this bad boy is still your factory-spec Le Mans Mark IV.It comes equipped with a fierce 90-degree V-twin powerplant that packs twin 40-mm (1.6-in) Dell’Orto carbs and a sizeable displacement of 949cc. This air-cooled mill summons 81 ponies when the tachometer hits 7,400 spins per minute and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 6,250 rpm.A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the mill’s oomph to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal allows the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.7 seconds at about 110 mph (176 kph), while its top speed is rated at a respectable 137 mph (220 kph). All things considered, we’d say you’ve got some solid reasons to place your bid on this ‘85 MY Le Mans before the auctioning period ends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.