Trippy 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Is World’s First Art Car NFT

Get your digital wallets ready for another world first. Shortly after a Lykan HyperSport replica car from the movie Fast and Furious 7 broke new ground as the first bundle to include an NFT asset and a physical car, here is the world’s first art car NFT, also a bundle.
NFT #RBC9ELEVEN Porsche is the official name of the non-fungible token (NFT) artwork by Miami tuner and abstract artist Rich B. Caliente. It will be offered for sale at auction on the SlashDot platform Caliente co-owns on June 4. The starting bid is set at $305,991, with the auction closing on June 14.
With Caliente’s digital artwork, the new owner gets a physical car, with the title inside the blockchain, a first in the automotive industry and art. The car in question, pictured in the gallery above and shown in the video at the bottom of the page, is a 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera hand-painted by Caliente with input from rapper Rick Ross. Ross also provides his signature on the boot for added celebrity magic dust, as The Robb Report calls it.
Speaking with the media outlet, Caliente says he initially thought of using a Lamborghini Urus as the base of his new artwork, but eventually went with the Porsche because of its instantly distinguishable silhouette and the fact that it doesn’t compete with the work of art but helps to show it off. The unique, trippy paintwork took two weeks to complete and features Caliente’s well-known splatter style in bold yellows, blues, reds and orange; it is also a tribute to his beloved Miami.
While these are paint splatters, the artist says that there is symmetry in the work, so the piece has a sense of purpose. If that’s not enough to get you to stop thinking “a three-year-old could have done better” (you know you’re guilty of it, admit it!), Caliente says the orange splotches above the taillights glow in the dark to resemble “oozing magma.”
As for the inclusion of the digital car title within the blockchain for the NFT, Caliente says he felt the work needed “to have something tangible” as well, which could be enjoyed in real life. While the NFT #RBC9ELEVEN Porsche is a representation of where art is at today, the actual art car is a reminder that some things, like a Porsche, will never go out of style.
The art car is offered with a mostly unchanged interior, though custom leather mats with Caliente and Ross’ signatures are included. The original 3.0-liter 6-cylinder engine that delivers up to 379 hp is in its place, as well.
Before the physical car gets a new owner, it will be displayed at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. You can’t buy it with Bitcoin, though, as only Ethereum cryptocurrency is accepted as payment.
