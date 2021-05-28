2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in Competition Orange Cleans Up Really Well

Here’s an understatement for you: the fourth-generation Mustang isn’t one of Ford’s best-ever muscle cars. In fact, models produced between 1994 and 1998 look extremely tame, and it wasn’t until the 1999 redesign that the Mustang started to once again look a bit more menacing thanks to sharper contours, larger wheel arches, new bodywork creases, and numerous other changes.

23 photos