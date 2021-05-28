2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in Competition Orange Cleans Up Really Well

Here’s an understatement for you: the fourth-generation Mustang isn’t one of Ford’s best-ever muscle cars. In fact, models produced between 1994 and 1998 look extremely tame, and it wasn’t until the 1999 redesign that the Mustang started to once again look a bit more menacing thanks to sharper contours, larger wheel arches, new bodywork creases, and numerous other changes.
Some of those late fourth-gen versions are relatively desirable to this day, and this 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 fits that bill rather well. The car is on its way to the highest bidder through Cars and Bids, and while it’s not exactly mint (123,000 miles/198,000 km), it does look well maintained, both inside and out.
The exterior is dressed up in Competition Orange, which works really well with all the other surfaces, such as the tinted windows, 18-inch Mach 1 wheels, and several other contrasting elements. You also get the functional “shaker” hood, Mach 1 body kit and graphics, plus mods such as Euro headlights with black housings, yellow fog lights, or the Bullitt-style fuel door.
Meanwhile, the H&R Super Sport lowering springs provide the car with an improved stance. It’s one of the reasons why it looks so sleek.
As for the interior, it’s got the Ford Performance FR500 steering wheel, Pro 5.0 short-throw shifter, Bullitt-style pedal covers, Double-DIN head unit with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity, an Alpine subwoofer, and various other goodies.
In terms of performance, Mach 1 Mustangs such as this one feature 4.6-liter V8 engines with 305 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. In this case however, we’re probably dealing with a bit more power than stock, although the seller didn’t provide a dyno chart.
Regardless, the car has a JLT Performance cold air intake, Flowmaster mufflers, MMR head cooling mod, Exedy Mach 400 Stage 1 clutch and lightweight flywheel, plus a Ford Racing aluminum driveshaft.
The seller was kind enough also to provide a video for us to enjoy his Mach 1’s exhaust note at idle. Sounds darn good.
