autoevolution
 

Report: Mercedes-Benz X-Class V8 Pickup Truck Considered

28 Jun 2018, 11:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Previewed by two concepts and launched with great pomp and circumstance in July 2017, the X-Class is something thoroughly new for Mercedes-Benz. A luxury pickup truck with four- and six-cylinder turbo diesel power, the three-pointed star up front is what makes this fellow stand out from its peers in the mid-size segment.
26 photos
Mercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
But that’s just half the picture. Despite the badge, the X-Class features iffy plastic parts throughout the cabin and a body-on-frame construction closely related to the Nissan Navara. Shoehorning the OM642 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 in the engine bay was enough of a hassle considering that the platform was developed for four-cylinder applications, but now it looks as if Mercedes-Benz could level up to a V8.

Speaking at the Australian launch of the X 350d, head of engineering Frank Schumacher told Drive.com.au that the V8 would happen provided that there’s customer demand. “With a V8 you get out of the mid-size pickup but if you look at the market correctly most of the market is focused on the four-cylinder," he told the motoring publication.

The hi-po X-Class doesn’t sound bad from the standpoint of an enthusiast, but it doesn’t make sense for Mercedes-Benz. Just imagine for a second how much money the three-pointed star would need to pour into research and development, plus marketing and so forth. For a low-volume light commercial vehicle such as the X-Class, the V8 sounds as unreasonable as dendrophobia (a.k.a the fear of trees).

Adding insult to injury, the 3.0 TDI V6 in the Volkswagen Amarok in its range-topping tune is more powerful thanks to an overboost function that ups the output to 268 horsepower and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque. The X 350d, by comparison, develops 254 horsepower and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque.

This might not be the most popular opinion out there, but before adding a V8 option, Mercedes-Benz should focus on making the interior more premium and the V6 more powerful. Given these circumstances, being the only manufacturer in the segment with a V8 option is an act of cutting corners (in the pejorative sense).
Mercedes-Benz X-Class v8 Mercedes-Benz pickup truck
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 