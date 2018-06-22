Car2Go Carsharing Service Comes to Chicago in July

Car2Go is coming to Chicago as of July 25. It will be the city’s first and only free-floating carsharing service, so it will have the edge on a market that already has several carsharing players.

Rentals cannot leave the area for longer than 24 hours, unless the driver has acquired a special trip package. But the very fact that they don’t have to return the car where they took it from helps to decongest traffic, improve mobility and even to complement public transport.



Car2Go is easy to use and efficient in terms of cutting down traffic for city authorities, and cutting down money and time spent driving for its customers. Its over 3 million members from 23 cities around the world can vouch for that.



“Chicago is ideally suited for car2go, with the city fully embracing free-float carsharing as a way to enhance its mobility ecosystem by providing its citizens – including the 800,000-plus Chicagoans who don't own a vehicle – with a brand new mobility option,” Paul DeLong, CEO of car2go North America, says in a press release.



“Ultimately, our service is designed to complement public transit, and has been proven to bring numerous economic and environmental benefits to the cities in which we operate all over the world. In fact, our members consistently report spending less time and money driving. Our mission in Chicago is simple: to provide a transportation option that improves the lives of Chicagoans.”



To use the Car2Go service, you have to register and pay a fixed fee. New members in Chicago get free registration and credit for a limited time. Then, by using the app, you choose the vehicle closest to you, introduce a PIN and you can drive off (into the sunset, if that’s your thing). Rentals are charged by the minute of driving, while for longer distances, you have to pick a special package offering.



