car2go Details the Pros of Car Sharing

10 Apr 2018, 12:38 UTC ·
/ Industry
Nearly two weeks after it announced the creation of the biggest car-sharing company on the planet, Daimler published, on behalf of its mobility service car2go, a so-called White Paper, detailing the five main reasons why car sharing, especially based on electric vehicles, is the way of the future.
In essence, all the reasons explained by the company come down to only one thing: money, both made by car2go and saved by its customers.

Compared to an usual car rental service, or with any taxi service, car sharing comes with fewer headaches, money-wise. There is no deposit required, no fees or membership costs of any kind and, on top of it all, for the money customers pay they get insurance, gas, and parking included.

The downside of such system, if it can be considered that, is the fact that customers cannot count on the car being in one place when they needed. The fact that car sharing allows you can hop in a car whenever and wherever means others can do so too.

That means that there’s a chance you’re left without a means of going about after arriving at your destination. And if by chance there’s no other such a vehicle in close vicinity, you might be left with public transport as a last resort.

But as the market for such services grows, these situations would become less and less common. The Daimler – BMW joint company in this field hopes for 100 million customers worldwide by 2025, so getting stranded on acccount of somebody else taking your car will be a thing of the past.

A total of 20,000 vehicles would be rolled out in 31 major international cities by the two German groups, as well as an array of 143,000 charging points for the electric vehicles they would use.

Although car2go’s White Paper is nothing more than a means to promote its services, it does a good job at explaining what car sharing means. For those still out of the loop, car2go’s reasoning is detailed at the following link.
