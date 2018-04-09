autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Uber Suspended in Greece by New Legislation

9 Apr 2018, 9:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One more fight has been won by cab companies, this time in Greece, where a new piece of legislation that might push car-sharing service Uber out of existence in the country has been adopted.
4 photos
Uber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxi
As a result of the decision made by the local authorities, Uber said it had suspended its service in Greece. Locally, the company had two services in place, the UberX and UberTAXi.

"New local regulations were voted on recently with provisions that impact ride-sharing services," Uber states in a statement.

"We have to assess if and how we can operate within this new framework and so will be suspending uberX in Athens from next Tuesday until we can find an appropriate solution."

In late 2017, the European Union court decided Uber is, in fact, a transportation service, and not a car sharing one, as it describes itself. That would mean the company and its drivers would have to face stricter regulations.

It is unclear whether the situation in Greece has anything to do with the court decision of last December. It’s likely that this year Uber will come under increased pressure in Europe, which at the moment lacks a Union-wide agreed policy regarding such services.

Being deemed a transportation service exposes Uber to a wide range of regulations, which can vary from country to country.

In Greece, the decision to toughen the rules will make a dent in Uber’s finances. Since its arrival in the country, 450,000 people have used its services after its introduction in 2015.

The failure of local taxi companies to adapt to the new technology available has made Uber the target of protests in many countries. At times, in Eastern Europe, Uber drivers have been attacked by cabbies who feel they are being robbed of their customers.

Usually, taxi drivers have to pass various tests and get various permits before being able to operate. They also have to pay extra insurance for the passengers they transport. Uber drivers are not yet required to do so.
Uber European Union transportation service Greece car sharing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI TucsonHYUNDAI Tucson CrossoverHYUNDAI Santa Fe (US)HYUNDAI Santa Fe (US) Medium SUVCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVKIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 