Uber Suspended in Greece by New Legislation

One more fight has been won by cab companies, this time in Greece, where a new piece of legislation that might push car-sharing service Uber out of existence in the country has been adopted.

"New local regulations were voted on recently with provisions that impact ride-sharing services," Uber states in a statement.



"We have to assess if and how we can operate within this new framework and so will be suspending uberX in Athens from next Tuesday until we can find an appropriate solution."



It is unclear whether the situation in Greece has anything to do with the court decision of last December. It’s likely that this year Uber will come under increased pressure in Europe, which at the moment lacks a Union-wide agreed policy regarding such services.



Being deemed a transportation service exposes Uber to a wide range of regulations, which can vary from country to country.



In Greece, the decision to toughen the rules will make a dent in Uber’s finances. Since its arrival in the country, 450,000 people have used its services after its introduction in 2015.



The failure of local taxi companies to adapt to the new technology available has made Uber the target of protests in many countries. At times, in Eastern Europe, Uber drivers have been attacked by cabbies who feel they are being robbed of their customers.



