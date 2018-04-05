autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Simulator to Allow Self-Driving Car Testing Off Public Roads

5 Apr 2018, 8:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
In recent weeks, driver assistance technologies and self-driving cars have come under fire following a series of incidents that lead to one pedestrian and one driver getting killed.
4 photos
Uber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxi
In response to a fatal pedestrian crash, Arizona banned Uber from testing autonomous vehicles on the state’s roads. In California, on the other hand, despite the apparently Tesla Autopilot-related crash that killed a driver, Level 5 autonomous cars can now be legally tested on the public roads.

As an alternative to real-world initial testing of such systems, UK-based rFpro announced it has created what is supposed to be world’s first simulator for autonomous vehicles.

The company says it worked for three years to develop a simulator capable of replicating the real world into a simulation that would allow its users full control over how traffic, pedestrians, weather and location behave.

This feature pretty much beats the point of testing autonomous vehicles in unpredictable conditions, but is a prerequisite before the cars enter testing on public roads.

In California for instance, legislation requires companies, before getting approval to drive autonomous cars on public roads, to prove the systems have been tested under controlled conditions that simulate the environment they are designed for.

“Our platform enables vehicle manufacturers to thoroughly test their technology and be confident in their systems before validation on real roads,” said Chris Hoyle, rFpro technical director.

“The vehicle hardware, such as the cameras and sensors, are already approaching the level required to achieve a fully autonomous world but it is the ‘brain,’ the vehicles ability to make appropriate decisions, that needs to be further developed.”

According to a study by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), by the year 2030, Level 4 and 5 systems will constitute only 4 percent of new vehicles sold on the global market. By 2040, that number is likely to increase to a little over 25%.

Uber California autonomous cars self-driving cars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Latest car models:
CADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVKIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVMASERATI Levante TrofeoMASERATI Levante Trofeo Medium SUVACURA MDX A-SpecACURA MDX A-Spec Medium SUVACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 