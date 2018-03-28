autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  

Jaguar Goes After Tesla, Uber, with Fleet of Waymo-Powered Autonomous I-Pace

28 Mar 2018, 9:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It would seem the Brits have set their targets hard on Tesla and its products. After making no secret of the fact that the I-Pace targets directly the Model X, Jaguar now announced a partnership that would open another front in this yet undeclared war.
14 photos
Jaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo ACJaguar I-Pace turns Waymo AC
Tesla cars are already partly-autonomous, as the American carmaker's vehicles use the Autopilot feature developed pretty much in-house. For Jaguar, creating such a system from scratch might have proved difficult, so the Brits inked a deal with a company that does just that.

As one of the most successful autonomous-car systems developers, Waymo (formerly Google's self-driving car project) has enlisted the I-Pace as its first premium self-driving electric vehicle in the fleet. First tests will start this year, with full implementation of the electric SUV as part of the Waymo lineup in 2020.

If we are to trust the figures announced by Jaguar, the contract between the two is huge. The Brits claim that in the first two years up to 20,000 I-Pace vehicles will be built and be made available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service.

Waymo plans that by the end of the year to become the world’s first company to offer self-driving transportation services to the public.

“While we've been focused at Waymo on building the world's most experienced driver, the team at Jaguar Land Rover has developed an all-new battery-electric platform that looks to set a new standard in safety, design, and capability,” said Waymo’s executive officer John Krafcik.

According to statistics, about 95% of car accidents are caused by human error, generating over a million deaths worldwide per year. Having an automated system in charge, despite setbacks from time to time, is likely to bring that percentage down towards zero.

Gambling big now, when the industry is just blossoming, would allow Waymo and its partners to capture a good chunk of the 4 percent market share self-driving cars are estimated to have by 2030.
Jaguar I-Pace waymo autonomous car self-driving autonomous
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumAll JAGUAR models  
 
 