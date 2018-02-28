Get a Feel of What It's like to Ride inside Waymo's Driverless Cars

When it comes to the progress in self-driving technology, everyone involved is keeping their cards close to their chests. Don't be fooled by Waymo's periodic reports: it's still plenty secretive, and given what's at stake - an industry worth billions of dollars - so it should.

Meanwhile,



Unlocking the secrets of AI-controlled vehicles is only the first step. The second one, just as important, will be to convince people to trust the technology. We already place our safety in the hands of others every time we board a plane or climb into a cab, but those are human beings. Now, we're asked to trust a machine, and that's a bit harder since we tend not to like things that only see the world in ones and zeroes.



Waymo knows that so it released a video meant to make the self-driving car a much friendlier proposition. Despite having an extended fleet of vehicles these days thanks to its collaboration with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the startup still can't offer autonomous rides to everyone interested in experiencing it. So it turned to technology instead.



The video below includes a sequence filmed in 360-degree mode from inside the



