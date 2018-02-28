Mercedes-Benz X-Class to Show V6 Engine at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz’s first ever pick-up, the X-Class, is getting a new engine under the hood this year, and the Germans will show it off at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show starting March 6.

In Geneva, 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive, would become the heart of the X 350d 4MATIC model in the X-Class offering.



The new power plant is a 3.0-liter diesel, developing 258 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, available starting at 1,400 rpm. Controlling the new engine is a 7G-Tronic Plus transmission.



The six cylinders in the new unit are arranged in a V-shaped formation and use, says the carmaker, the Nanoslide liner coating Mercedes regularly uses in Formula 1.



Five different driving modes will be available for the X 350d 4MATIC, selectable through the Dynamic Select system: Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual and Offroad. Mercedes brags its pick-up truck is one of the few available offering a driving mode switch.



The X 350d 4MATIC will be available in two trim levels, the Progressive and Power, just as all the other vehicles in the X-Class range. The two trims are different from one another in terms of design, level of equipment and functionality.



The X-Class is currently being sold in Europe and South Africa, and, starting this month, Australia, with New Zealand to follow.



