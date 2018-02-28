autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class to Show V6 Engine at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

28 Feb 2018, 12:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz’s first ever pick-up, the X-Class, is getting a new engine under the hood this year, and the Germans will show it off at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show starting March 6.
5 photos
Mercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-ClassMercedes-Benz X-Class
Developed together with the Nissan-Renault alliance and based on the Nissan Navara, the X-Class has been up until now powered by four-cylinder engines only, one gasoline and five diesel units.

In Geneva, Mercedes-Benz will present the six-cylinder that, combined with the 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive, would become the heart of the X 350d 4MATIC model in the X-Class offering.

The new power plant is a 3.0-liter diesel, developing 258 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, available starting at 1,400 rpm. Controlling the new engine is a 7G-Tronic Plus transmission.

The six cylinders in the new unit are arranged in a V-shaped formation and use, says the carmaker, the Nanoslide liner coating Mercedes regularly uses in Formula 1.

Five different driving modes will be available for the X 350d 4MATIC, selectable through the Dynamic Select system: Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual and Offroad. Mercedes brags its pick-up truck is one of the few available offering a driving mode switch.

The X 350d 4MATIC will be available in two trim levels, the Progressive and Power, just as all the other vehicles in the X-Class range. The two trims are different from one another in terms of design, level of equipment and functionality.

The X-Class is currently being sold in Europe and South Africa, and, starting this month, Australia, with New Zealand to follow.

The biggest and most profitable pick-up truck market in the world, the U.S., has for now been ignored by Mercedes, mainly due to the fact that the X-Class, as a mid-sized truck, is not in any position to take on the giants of the American market, full-size trucks like the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado.
Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2018 Geneva Motor Show v6 engine Ford F-150 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  