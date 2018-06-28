Mercedes Driver in Viral Video of Man Hanging on the Hood Speaks

The incident was captured on camera by fellow motorists and it went viral instantly. If you’ve seen it, you understand why: here was a speeding car with a man on the hood, holding to it with just one hand because he was holding his phone with the other.The story got even weirder when it became apparent that the man was actually talking on the phone – to the driver inside no less. She was a woman and the guy who filmed the entire thing ruled that they must be an item and have just had an argument.As it turns out, he was right. Patresha Isidore is speaking to 7News (video below) and she explains why she drove down Florida’s busiest highways with a man on the hood of her car. That man is her ex-boyfriend and he’s nothing but trouble, she says.She’s been trying to take a restraining order out on him, but can’t because he still lives in her house. Before the incident, she had told him she had to pick up her daughter from school, but he wouldn’t hear about it.You see, she had no other choice but to speed off with him on the hood. She even filmed him from inside the car. You can hear her yell at him to “get off,” though it seems a rather pointless thing to say considering the speed she’s going at.“I had to go get my child. I wasn’t going to deal with any foolishness. He had plenty of times to get off the car. He didn’t want to stop,” the woman says.“When I was on the 95, I thought like, ‘Hey, this is crazy’ or whatever,” she continues. “I actually pulled over to Ives Dairy and tried to stop the car, and he still didn’t want to get off.”He eventually got off – when police caught up with the vehicle and pulled them over. Patresha was arrested and is now facing charges of culpable negligence, which sounds like cops aren’t buying her story that she was too afraid to pull over and let the guy down.