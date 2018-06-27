Female Drivers Stop Traffic to Help Gator Cross the Street

With everybody always in a hurry to be somewhere else, it’s refreshing to see people in general (and drivers, in particular) can still find a few minutes of spare time to help wildlife navigate the concrete jungle.

Lucky for it, the cars had stopped at the red light, so 2 female drivers noticing it rushed out of their separate cars and did their best to help it cross the street. That meant making the other drivers wait a little longer after the light went green, until the gator was safe on the other side.



You can see the video below: the women are herding the gator to safety and, from there, back to Downey Park. One of the women is talking on the phone, so she must have alerted authorities as well.



No further details on the gator’s fate have been made available as of this time, but we’re to assume it’s safe back home. The women’s identities haven’t been disclosed to the public either, but they will remain in Internet history as the two brave gals who helped a gator cross the street.







However, the gator in the video seems like a small, perhaps young specimen. The women who helped save its life were probably in no immediate danger by walking so close to it.



