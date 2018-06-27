Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

But cars it’s not all they’ll get to see this year. As yet another confirmation of the fact that the automotive industry’s future is intertwined with that of space exploration, a very special exhibit will be hosted by British design company Foster + Partners.Part of the company’s Future Lab exhibit at Goodwood will be a range of models, robotics and futuristic designs meant for space in general and Mars in particular.At the center of the exhibition will be a scale model based on the Mars and lunar habitation pods Foster + Partners is working on for some time now. The scale model is complete only on the outside, the interior being made available to the visitors only via virtual reality simulations.The pod will not the single piece of high-tech showcased for those dreaming to reach the Red Planet. A robotic architectural 3D-printing arm will also be on the show, creating different-shaped plastic objects to demonstrate how the construction of the pods and other elements of a Martian colony could be done.For a more direct rendering of how Mars probably feels, an interactive sandpit filled with simulated Mars dust and remote-control caterpillar robots will try to bring a bit on Mars to Earth for all to enjoy.“We’re delighted that our design concepts for habitats on Mars and the Moon are taking center stage at the FoS Future Lab,” said in a statement David Summerfield, Foster + Partners head of studio.“We hope visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed will come away from the display excited and enthused about the possibilities of the future and that it will inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.”