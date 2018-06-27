TV Chef James Martin Proves You Really Can Fry Eggs on the Hood of Your Car

Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

Brits are not used to hot weather, so headlines about heatwaves and “soaring temperatures” pop up the minute it gets hotter than 77F (25 degrees Celsius). 6 photos



Of course you can, and we already know the answer. For the sake of argument, though, let’s watch the demonstration in the video below, as performed by TV chef James Martin. He got a production staffer named Willy to lend him his black



For the record, at the end of it, Willy didn’t seem too impressed with having eggs smeared all over the hood of his impeccable ride. He still found it in him to joke that he wouldn’t eat it – not without salt and pepper, he said.



Martin actually performed 2 experiments, the



So, for the second experiment, he made sure to spread the yolk and the egg white all over the hood of the car, thus creating a thinner layer that would have to cook with the heat emanating from the car. He got the result he wanted, but not the audience response producers were probably expecting.



According to the British publication, viewers were more concerned with the fact that he was ruining the Mercedes’ paintwork than with how hot it was outside or whether the egg ended up edible or not. Then again, if Willy OK-ed the experiment, why should anyone else mind if the paintwork was ruined?



