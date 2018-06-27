autoevolution
 

TV Chef James Martin Proves You Really Can Fry Eggs on the Hood of Your Car

27 Jun 2018, 11:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Brits are not used to hot weather, so headlines about heatwaves and “soaring temperatures” pop up the minute it gets hotter than 77F (25 degrees Celsius).
6 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+
Imagine how their anxiety levels are peaking, now that the UK is really under a heatwave, with temperatures reaching highs of over 87F (31 degrees Celsius) for consecutive days. So ITV’s This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield decided to settle, once and for all, the question: can you really fry an egg on the hood of your car on a hot day?

Of course you can, and we already know the answer. For the sake of argument, though, let’s watch the demonstration in the video below, as performed by TV chef James Martin. He got a production staffer named Willy to lend him his black Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the stunt.

For the record, at the end of it, Willy didn’t seem too impressed with having eggs smeared all over the hood of his impeccable ride. He still found it in him to joke that he wouldn’t eat it – not without salt and pepper, he said.

Martin actually performed 2 experiments, the Daily Mail says: the first one, which saw him leave the egg unbroken, didn’t return the result he was hoping for. For that to happen, it would take much higher temperatures and more time of exposure in the sun.

So, for the second experiment, he made sure to spread the yolk and the egg white all over the hood of the car, thus creating a thinner layer that would have to cook with the heat emanating from the car. He got the result he wanted, but not the audience response producers were probably expecting.

According to the British publication, viewers were more concerned with the fact that he was ruining the Mercedes’ paintwork than with how hot it was outside or whether the egg ended up edible or not. Then again, if Willy OK-ed the experiment, why should anyone else mind if the paintwork was ruined?

lol funny Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 