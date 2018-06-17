Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

5 Chevrolet Selects Two Partners for 2010 Advertising Campaign

2 Publicis To Establish Emil Jellinek Branch for Mercedes-Benz Global Contract

1 Thy Name Shall Be Mercedes

More on this:

Mercedes-Benz Cars' Global PR to Be Handled by Oliver Schrott Kommunikation

Ever since the beginning of the year, Mercedes-Benz has been looking to change the way it presents itself as a company to the global audience. 4 photos



The carmaker's public relations, on the other hand, are to be handled by Cologne-based Oliver Schrott Kommunikation (OSK), it was revealed this weekend. It took six months for Mercedes to hand over the contract.



A total of five agencies were commissioned to develop a communications strategy at the beginning of the year, a strategy centered around a world premiere and a press trial drive using a new vehicle as an example.



The winner of the pitch, OSK, has been involved with Mercedes-Benz for the past 17 years, and it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.



It would have to handle the carmaker's PR consulting, trend analysis and digitization, as well as conception, organization, and implementation of global communications and media events



Editorial content, such as the press releases issued by the automaker, would also be their responsibility.



"We went into the pitch with an open mind and were impressed by the creative achievements of all participating agencies. Following an extensive and objective assessment, our team of experts made up of several people decided on Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH," said in a statement Jörg Howe, Daimler's head of global communications.



"We are delighted that our long-term partner has once again proven their skills in multimedia and international communications. In addition, the agency did a good job of convincing us that they are geared for the challenges of the future and can competently assist us in the change over from an automotive manufacturer to a mobility service provider." Back in February, the three-pointed star brand dropped its collaboration with BBDO and chose Publicis as the group in charge with the coordinated strategy for global advertising. Publicis is to take control of Mercedes' advertising efforts at the end of June.The carmaker's public relations, on the other hand, are to be handled by Cologne-based Oliver Schrott Kommunikation (OSK), it was revealed this weekend. It took six months for Mercedes to hand over the contract.A total of five agencies were commissioned to develop a communications strategy at the beginning of the year, a strategy centered around a world premiere and a press trial drive using a new vehicle as an example.The winner of the pitch, OSK, has been involved with Mercedes-Benz for the past 17 years, and it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.It would have to handle the carmaker's PR consulting, trend analysis and digitization, as well as conception, organization, and implementation of global communications and media eventsEditorial content, such as the press releases issued by the automaker, would also be their responsibility."We went into the pitch with an open mind and were impressed by the creative achievements of all participating agencies. Following an extensive and objective assessment, our team of experts made up of several people decided on Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH," said in a statement Jörg Howe, Daimler's head of global communications."We are delighted that our long-term partner has once again proven their skills in multimedia and international communications. In addition, the agency did a good job of convincing us that they are geared for the challenges of the future and can competently assist us in the change over from an automotive manufacturer to a mobility service provider."