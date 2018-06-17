autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz Cars' Global PR to Be Handled by Oliver Schrott Kommunikation

17 Jun 2018
by
Ever since the beginning of the year, Mercedes-Benz has been looking to change the way it presents itself as a company to the global audience.
4 photos
Mercedes in a Mercedes, 1910Emil Jellinek and the first Mercedes car, Nice, 1901Mercedes and Emil Jellinek
Back in February, the three-pointed star brand dropped its collaboration with BBDO and chose Publicis as the group in charge with the coordinated strategy for global advertising. Publicis is to take control of Mercedes' advertising efforts at the end of June.

The carmaker's public relations, on the other hand, are to be handled by Cologne-based Oliver Schrott Kommunikation (OSK), it was revealed this weekend. It took six months for Mercedes to hand over the contract.

A total of five agencies were commissioned to develop a communications strategy at the beginning of the year, a strategy centered around a world premiere and a press trial drive using a new vehicle as an example.

The winner of the pitch, OSK, has been involved with Mercedes-Benz for the past 17 years, and it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

It would have to handle the carmaker's  PR consulting, trend analysis and digitization, as well as conception, organization, and implementation of global communications and media events

Editorial content, such as the press releases issued by the automaker, would also be their responsibility.

"We went into the pitch with an open mind and were impressed by the creative achievements of all participating agencies. Following an extensive and objective assessment, our team of experts made up of several people decided on Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH," said in a statement Jörg Howe, Daimler's head of global communications.

"We are delighted that our long-term partner has once again proven their skills in multimedia and international communications. In addition, the agency did a good job of convincing us that they are geared for the challenges of the future and can competently assist us in the change over from an automotive manufacturer to a mobility service provider."
Mercedes-Benz Oliver Schrott Kommunikation publicis BBDO advertising PR
