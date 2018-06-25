Mac Miller’s Totaled 2016 G-Wagen Is Up for Auction

Here’s your chance to own a piece of history… if you’re a fan of rapper Mac Miller. The car he wrecked in the May one-vehicle crash, when he got drunk behind the wheel, is up for auction.

The auction is confirmed by celebrity publication



There’s a catch, of course. The 2016 Mercedes-AMG G 63 has suffered damage so significant that insurance company Copart totaled it, since the cost of repairs far exceeded its price. But you can have it, if you’re willing to get into a bidding war.The auction is confirmed by celebrity publication TMZ and is most likely a way for Copart to recoup some of its losses. The current bid sits at $12,000, which, if you think about it, is a lot of cash for something that may never be fully operable again. Yes, it was driven and crashed by Mac, but whether this alone is worth that kind of money is your decision.Miller crashed the vehicle in May because he was drunk. He and the other 2 passengers managed to get out of it unharmed, and fled the scene of the crash, as it was widely reported at the time. Video from the scene is available below: it’s a miracle no one was injured, given the severity of the damages.Police arrived on the scene, took and ran the plates on the luxury, and came up with Miller’s home address. They found him at home, clearly drunk. He admitted to fleeing the scene of the accident because he was drunk, but he didn’t say how going home helped.According to cops, he was “the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen.” They still charged him with DUI and hit and run, though. His bail was set at $15,000 and he made it the next day. He refused to talk to the media about the accident when he was released from prison.