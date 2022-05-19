Renault Swiftly Resurrects Scenic, Vision Concept Has Suicide Doors, H2-EV Power

Earlier this month we found out that Renault’s long-standing compact MPV ended its career as we traditionally know it, with only the Grand Scenic left on sale for a few more months. But, as it turns out, a revival was just around the corner.
Now, the French automaker has just introduced the world to its Renault Scenic Vision concept car, a show of force that enables the company’s vision of fully sustainable mobility. And, if the first glance did not fool us, this new type of Scenic might soon become a rival to cool new-age EVs like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.
At the moment, this concept car simply “epitomizes the brand’s vision for a greener, safer and more inclusive future.” Thus, they have pulled out all the stops and mixed the proverbial best of both worlds with an electric and hydrogen (an H2-EV, for short) powertrain that was developed to optimize “usability and environmental compatibility.” Aside from the boxy, crossover-like styling, Scenic Vision was also designed to lower its carbon footprint by up to 75% when compared to a “conventional” electric car!
But the technological advances – such as onboard features that were envisioned as capable of dropping accident rates by up to 70% - are no hindrance to achieving a modern, premium feeling, both inside and outside. So, the innovative concept car is not only 95% recyclable (including the battery), but also equipped with suicide doors (there is also no B pillar), 21-inch wheels, “Cocoon” airbags, as well as a “highly expressive graphic universe” for the cockpit, which includes things like dichroic door panels, among others.
Even better, the compact Scenic Vision concept (4.49 meters/176.77 inches long) paves the way for an all-electric model that will become official in 2024. Until then, the show car makes use of components that are already available, such as the 160 kW/215 hp electric motor derived from Megane E-Tech Electric’s unit, a recyclable 40 kWh battery that will be produced in France (also from 2024), as well as a 15-kW fuel cell that – probably when all get combined – would enable a driving range of up to 800 km/497 miles.
