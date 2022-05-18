Vivaldi Browser Launches in More New-Generation Cars Because the Future Is Already Here

While Google Chrome is currently the world’s number one browser and Microsoft Edge (now offered as the default option on Windows) is the runner-up, there are plenty of alternatives out there.
And if you’ve never heard of Vivaldi, well, you don’t know what you’re missing. Also based on Chromium, Vivaldi is without a doubt one of the best browsers currently available for PCs, offering an insane amount of customization options and state-of-the-art privacy. It also has an Android version and, starting recently, it’s available on Android Automotive too.
And thanks to its support for Android Automotive, Vivaldi is now making its way to more cars out there.
The parent company has announced that Vivaldi will be available in Renault’s new-generation models that come with the OpenR Link system, also based on Android Automotive. The new Austral and the Megane E-Tech are two of the examples on this front, though as part of the partnership, Vivaldi will be available on pretty much any new Renault model equipped with OpenR.
As anyone could easily guess, the browser can only be used when the car is parked, and it supports tabbed browsing and groups, streaming, video calls, browser data sync with PCs and mobile, and notes integration. Furthermore, it’ll support themes and come with both day and night modes, which make perfect sense, especially when using the browser at night.
At first, Vivaldi will only be available in a limited number of countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Installing the app is as easy as it could be, as drivers can use the My Renault app for the whole thing.
Vivaldi promises to keep the Android Automotive flavor of the browser fully up-to-date, and if the company uses the same pace as on the desktop, there’s no doubt this app is going to get plenty of refinements on a regular basis.
