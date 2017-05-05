Renault Sport's Superb 2027 Vision Formula One Concept Car Explained

Usually, these type of "imagine something ten years from now" design contests tend to produce very poor results. Everyone seems to forget that ten years isn't the same as one hundred and really lets fly of their imagination, resulting in completely useless designs.





We still can hardly believe that a designer actually admitted to the driver being more important than the car, but we guess it was all balanced out by the fact that this gave the men with the pens the opportunity to show off a little. They designed a see-through enclosed cockpit where every move of the driver is immediately accessible to the public. You know, except for the fact the car is doing 200 mph for most of the time...



Regardless, the idea deserves some encouragement, and the execution, a round of applause. The 2027 Vision manages to look positively futuristic while also retaining plenty of recognizable elements that make sure it doesn't look out of place today either.



We know that Formula One is leaning toward a closed cockpit, even though it hasn't found the right solution yet, but does it also plan on using active rear spoilers? According to Renault Sport, it should. The 2027 Vision has one, and strictly from a visual point of view, it makes quite a difference. On a long straight line, we're sure it would also gain the car a few extra miles per hour, due to the less drag.



The Renault R.S. 2027 Vision concept car proves that you don't need to take the pilot out, as



