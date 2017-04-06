autoevolution
Renault Teases a Concept That Shows Its Vision of the Formula 1 Car of 2027

 
6 Apr 2017
by
Renault has announced it will reveal the R.S. 2027 Vision concept at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Until that happens, we have a teaser image of the vehicle.
The R.S. 2027 is a concept that portrays the way the French marque sees Formula 1 cars evolving after a decade. Evidently, nobody can be sure how an F1 car will look in a decade of evolution, especially with rules being changed here and there every other season, if not even more often.

This carmaker has proven itself in racing, including in Formula 1, and the marque deserves the right to showcase its vision for the future. This concept is a part of an extensive series of exhibits organized by the automaker, which is showing us what will be the inspiration for its future products.

The latest concept vehicle from Renault is the Trezor, but the R.S. 2027 Vision will be the most recent addition to the list in less than two weeks. As you have probably noticed from the teaser image, the single photo published by the automaker on the topic, the F1 car of the future has LEDs.

The particular LED we are referring is a strip of light that seems to be implemented in a front bumper. We can clearly spot a full-face helmet next to the cockpit, which might continue to be an open-wheel setup.

You already know that F1 cars do not have DRLs, but the integration is done on this exhibit to resemble the ongoing vehicles of this company.

Just like the relationship between motorsport and production cars of the past, Renault is currently experimenting with solutions from one world and attempting to apply them to the other. The vice-versa applies, so road car technology is also being imagined for the most expensive branch of motorsport.

Officials of the company have refrained from speaking about the topic, but we will learn more once this exhibit is publicly shown at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
