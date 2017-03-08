autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Renault Makes Electric Power Exciting In Geneva With Zoe e-Sport Concept

 
8 Mar 2017, 12:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
To Renault, Zoe holds a special place in the lineup for a couple of reasons. A: it’s a good electric vehicle; B: it’s the best-selling electrified vehicle in Europe, superseding the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Nissan Leaf, with 21,735 units sold last year alone.
But having made its debut in facelifted guise last year, what could Renault come up next for the Zoe? After a bit of teasing from the French marque’s part, the answer came at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Ladies, lads, and gents, the Zoe e-Sport Concept is Renault’s idea of a supercar-rivaling EV.

Finished in the blue livery made famous by the Renault e-dams Formula E single-seaters, the bodywork of the Zoe e-Sport Concept is manufactured from lightweight carbon fiber. Including 450 kilograms worth of batteries, the subcompact bruiser tips the scales at just about 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs).

To put that curb weight into perspective, the Nouvelle Zoe with the bigger battery option weighs in at 1,555 kilograms (3,428 pounds). The result of this weight saving is an outstanding acceleration figure: 3.2 seconds from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph), as in Lamborghini Huracan quick.

Of course, weight alone isn’t responsible for all this additional performance over the street-going model. Compared to it, the Zoe e-Sport Concept has not one, but two electric motors. Combined, they pack a 462 PS (456 bhp) punch coupled to 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) worth of get-up-and-go. Regarding the matter of dynamic capability, the Zoe e-Sport has a few tricks up its sleeve.

For starters, Renault swapped the MacPherson-type strut front and torsion beam rear suspension for double wishbones all around. Then there’s the suspension system, which is furthered by four-way adjustable dampers developed by Ohlins. It’s a land missile this, make no mistake about it.

Unfortunately for the keen driver folk interested in this level of street cred from an electric vehicle, Renault doesn’t plan to put the Zoe e-Sport Concept into production as a high-performance alternative to the regular Zoe.
Renault Zoe e-Sport Concept 2017 Geneva Motor Show Renault Zoe concept Renault EV
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51