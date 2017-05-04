2017 Renault Koleos Priced From GBP 27,500 In The UK

Following its world debut at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show, the second-generation Koleos
is now preparing to hit European showrooms. The United Kingdom is one of the first markets to get the mid-size crossover sport utility vehicle, with on-the-road prices starting from £27,500 for the Dynamique S Nav trim level.
There are only two models to choose from for the time being, with the range-topping trim level coming in the form of the £29,800 Signature Nav. On the technical front, there are only two turbo diesel units available right now: dCi 130 (129 bhp) and dCi 175 (173 bhp).
The entry-level motor displaces 1.6 liters and, according to the New European Driving Cycle, it’s good for 57.6 mpg (UK) and CO2 emissions of 128 grams per kilometer. These numbers apply to the front-wheel-drive model equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. The more punchy 2.0-liter diesel is an AWD
-only affair, with a choice between six-speed manual and a Nissan-developed X-Tronic
continuously variable tranny.
With 280 pound-feet on tap, the quickest Koleos on sale in the United Kingdom
can shoot from zero to 62 miles per hour in 9.5 seconds. It’s not stellar performance by any means, but considering the size (4,672 millimeters long) and weight (from 1,650 kg) of the CMF C/D-based Koleos, it’s not too bad either.
With a ground clearance of 210 millimeters, the biggest SUV
from Renault
is in the ballpark of platform brother Nissan X-Trail. The 2,705-mm long wheelbase enables excellent knee room for the rear passengers (289 millimeters). An area where the Koleos doesn’t do all that well is cargo capacity. At 458 liters with the rear seats up, it’s not on par with the X-Trail’s 550 liters.
On the subject of equipment, the Busan, South Korea-built Koleos gets dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear parking camera, an opening panoramic sunroof, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and safety features that include AEBS City. The Koleos Signature Nav, of course, is even better equipped.
Moving on up to the range-topper adds full-LED Pure Vision headlights, part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, powered automatic tailgate, 8.7 inches’ worth of infotainment, and much more. As for options, leather upholstery costs £400, whereas the Bose sound system and hands-free parking feature cost £600 and £350, respectively.