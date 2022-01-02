Remastered McLaren F1 Gives Out Digital Porsche Taycan EV Mixed Feelings

Many will agree that when it comes to icons, some things are best left alone. Such as the McLaren F1. Both in the real world and across the automotive plains of the imaginary realm.
Originally conceived by legendary designer Gordon Murray and equipped with the BMW S70/2 V12 engine, McLaren’s F1 three-seat sports car is, rightfully, an icon of the automotive world. As such, coming up with a modern reinterpretation will still anger somebody, no matter how GMA T.50-perfect it may be.
Just take a look at the rather massive backlash against Lamborghini’s new Countach LPI 800-4 and one will easily understand why McLaren chose to go down the Speedtail way for its F1 spiritual successor. On the other hand, virtual artists usually have no issue with going against the wishes of fans and attempting to deliver their visions of what new iterations should be.
Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as thesketchmonkey on social media, has decided to imagine a “modern-day” McLaren F1... with little to no success. First of all, this being a part of his exclusive Instagram efforts (he also has no less than three YouTube channels), it’s a very quick transformation.
As such, we are deprived of his traditionally extensive “behind-the-scenes” look at the process behind the digital creations. Instead, it’s just a quick jump from the original material to his remastered vision. On this particular occasion, the result gives out a huge chunk of mixed feelings from the fans. Maybe it’s the apparent Porsche Taycan front-end inspiration?
Anyway, the comments range from assuming that Gordon Murray would “die” if he saw the Photoshop transformation to “there are things that don’t need to be modified,” or assuming the vintage F1 and Porsche’s electric vehicle had a little “baby.”
As such, it’s probably best to remember that it’s just wishful thinking and no McLaren F1s were actually harmed.
