Rad Dodge Charger Raptor's Got Tons of Off-Road Moxie and an Overlanding Soul

kW

Nevertheless, we have never seen it dressed as a full-blown off-roader before, retaining its signature looks, and ditching the aging underpinnings for newer ones. The sedan, or better said the beastly off-roader, looks ready to take on the sand dunes of any desert, as imagined by TuningCar_PS on Instagram.It rides much higher compared to the stock models, courtesy of the long-travel suspension, and has new wheels, wrapped in chunky tires that are hugged by chains for increased traction. A spare wheel holder has been digitally mounted on the roof, and some body panels have been changed altogether. The car has a white paint finish and different decals, including ‘Raptor’ on the rear quarter panels and doors, which would probably make the folks at Ford angry.Needless to say that such a build would have to be backed up by a punchy engine, and the Hellcat mill seems like the best choice. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces as much as 797 horsepower (808 ps / 595) and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque in the range-topping Chargers on sale today, rocketing them to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. The Redeye variant is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.We found it hard to leave the digital realm, so we will wrap it up by telling you that this rendering has reminded us of the so-called Dodge Challenger Hellcat Raptor from 2020. That one used the Hellcat version of the muscle car and the Ford F-150 Raptor to create a very different punchy off-roader that you can read all about it here