Rad Dodge Charger Raptor's Got Tons of Off-Road Moxie and an Overlanding Soul

The Dodge Charger has come face to face with the CGI blender. And it’s definitely not its first close encounter of the third kind with the pixel rearranging art (is it an art?), as there have been tons of renderings ever since the seventh generation broke cover many years ago.
Nevertheless, we have never seen it dressed as a full-blown off-roader before, retaining its signature looks, and ditching the aging underpinnings for newer ones. The sedan, or better said the beastly off-roader, looks ready to take on the sand dunes of any desert, as imagined by TuningCar_PS on Instagram.
It rides much higher compared to the stock models, courtesy of the long-travel suspension, and has new wheels, wrapped in chunky tires that are hugged by chains for increased traction. A spare wheel holder has been digitally mounted on the roof, and some body panels have been changed altogether. The car has a white paint finish and different decals, including ‘Raptor’ on the rear quarter panels and doors, which would probably make the folks at Ford angry.
Needless to say that such a build would have to be backed up by a punchy engine, and the Hellcat mill seems like the best choice. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces as much as 797 horsepower (808 ps / 595 kW) and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque in the range-topping Chargers on sale today, rocketing them to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. The Redeye variant is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.
We found it hard to leave the digital realm, so we will wrap it up by telling you that this rendering has reminded us of the so-called Dodge Challenger Hellcat Raptor from 2020. That one used the Hellcat version of the muscle car and the Ford F-150 Raptor to create a very different punchy off-roader that you can read all about it here.
