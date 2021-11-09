2020 McLaren Speedtail Number 100 (of 106) Will Go on Auction, Has Just 194 Miles

5 Remembering the McLaren MP4/4 and How It Became the Greatest F1 Car of All Time

Whenever we speak about supercars or hypercars , we tend to focus on the size of their engines, the horsepower they produce, their zero to sixty acceleration time, and, perhaps to a lesser extent, their top speed. 9 photos



However, that's just how we mere mortals relate to these models. The fact they are usually sold-out way before production even begins tells you there is a definite market for cars worth millions of dollars, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. The one bit that's a bit sad is that some of these people consider these cars to be nothing more than investments: ways for them to make more money in the future.



Everybody knows that limited-edition models can very easily see their value increase over time, which means all you need, besides the cash for the initial investment, is a well-kept garage and a bit of patience and you're guaranteed to make a nice profit. Well, having the self-control of a Shaolin monk also helps because the value of your possession will increase even further if you refrain from driving the vehicle.



So, those other-worldly specs we keep banging on are basically irrelevant in some cases since these cars aren't even driven at all, not to mention at full blast. That's great news for anyone looking to buy one of these rarities, but kind of sad for the rest of the world who likes to imagine them ripping the asphalt off the Autobahn or, more likely, some empty desert road near Dubai.



Well, this 2020



The Speedtail gets the most fearsome iteration of



As if the low mileage wasn't enough, this particular Speedtail is also the 100th car out of the limited run of 106 units, arguably making it the third most collectible after the first and the last ones. The car is part of the Michael Fux collection that also includes a 2021 We don't spend too much time talking about their price because it usually includes more zeros than we can count and definitely more than you can read on the balance sheet of most of us. These are the kind of cars you look at, you admire, and maybe you include in those dreams where you also win the big lottery prize, but that's all.However, that's just how we mere mortals relate to these models. The fact they are usually sold-out way before production even begins tells you there is a definite market for cars worth millions of dollars, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. The one bit that's a bit sad is that some of these people consider these cars to be nothing more than investments: ways for them to make more money in the future.Everybody knows that limited-edition models can very easily see their value increase over time, which means all you need, besides the cash for the initial investment, is a well-kept garage and a bit of patience and you're guaranteed to make a nice profit. Well, having the self-control of a Shaolin monk also helps because the value of your possession will increase even further if you refrain from driving the vehicle.So, those other-worldly specs we keep banging on are basically irrelevant in some cases since these cars aren't even driven at all, not to mention at full blast. That's great news for anyone looking to buy one of these rarities, but kind of sad for the rest of the world who likes to imagine them ripping the asphalt off the Autobahn or, more likely, some empty desert road near Dubai.Well, this 2020 McLaren Speedtail that is about to go on sale early next year certainly fits the "essentially brand new" description having just 194 miles on the clock. It also ticks the hypercar box quite effortlessly, and not just thanks to its strong connection to the McLaren F1 (the car that held the record for the fastest production vehicle for many years), but on its own merits.The Speedtail gets the most fearsome iteration of McLaren 's powerplant based on the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Here, thanks to a bit of electric help, it produces 1,035 horsepower, which is enough to give the Hyper-GT a 0-186 mph (0-300 km/h) acceleration of just 12.8 seconds with a top speed of 250 mph (over 400 km/h).As if the low mileage wasn't enough, this particular Speedtail is also the 100th car out of the limited run of 106 units, arguably making it the third most collectible after the first and the last ones. The car is part of the Michael Fux collection that also includes a 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS, a 2021 Ferrari SF01 Stradale, and a 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider, each on less than 200 miles.

