Remarkable Limited-Edition 1993 Porsche Turbo S "Lightweight" Is Changing Owners

The vehicles were completed between July and November of 1992 and were designated as 1993 models. That was a critical moment for Porsche's customizing department, as it marked the first model built and developed entirely by it.
Only 86 examples of the Turbo S Lightweight were manufactured, and the car weighed 400 lbs. (181 kg) less than a standard Turbo S. How did Porsche achieve this feat? It stripped it of items such as A/C, power steering, radio, rear seats, insulation, and sound-proofing materials. Some customers opted for a more comfortable driving experience and kept some of the elements mentioned above, thus increasing the weight by a few more pounds.
Besides deleting some non-essential items, other modifications were made to this machine. The manufacturer equipped it with Carrera RS production door cards, and the tail spoiler, front trunk lid, and doors were made from glass-fiber-reinforced carbon composite. The glass in the side and rear windows was thinner than the one typically used. Moreover, the vehicle's chassis was 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) lower and sat on polished 18-inch Speedline three-piece alloy wheels featuring "Big Red" turbo brakes.
The 1993 Porsche Turbo S Lightweight I'd like to talk about today will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's. It's one of the 86 examples out there. The vehicle was delivered new to its first owner through Porche's Japanese distributor, MIZWA Limited, in Tokyo. In 2015, it was imported to the U.S. under a "Show and Display" license.
This specific example comes with a factory air-conditioning system alongside electric windows. It's painted in Porsche's beautiful Speed Yellow (12G) and boasts a black and gray interior with a black headliner. The driver is protected from any unfortunate incidents by a full Matter integrated roll cage.
Turbo S script. What's more, it's equipped with black carpeting, a fully carpeted front trunk, and a storage box replacing the rear seats.
The suspension was also modified – this Turbo S features the M040 European Sport Suspension package – the chassis sits almost one inch (25 millimeters) lower, and the slightly stiffer springs, struts, and shocks offer a more engaging driving experience.
The rocker panels have a commemorative stripe reading "Supercar Champion IMSA," a reference to the company's success in the 1991 Bridgestone Potenza North American Supercar series, where it participated with a special race-prepped 964 Turbo S2.
This Porsche Turbo S Lightweight is quite a rare find – it will surely grab more than a few curious looks. Let's hope the model won't end up locked up in a collection, and instead, the future owner will take full advantage of its capabilities and let it roam free on the road. RM Sotheby's listing doesn't mention any price – the vehicle will be offered in Arizona, United States, on January 26, 2023.
