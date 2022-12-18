Remarkable Limited-Edition 1993 Porsche Turbo S "Lightweight" Is Changing Owners

Porsche Exclusive is a special request department that creates bespoke modifications and conversions of the company's series-produced cars. In early 1992, this department's manager, Rolf Sprenger, suggested to the board of directors a limited run of 964-chassis 3.3-liter 911 Turbo that would be much lighter than the standard version. Next year, management authorized the project. This is how the Turbo S Lightweight came to be.