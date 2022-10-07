Slammed Porsche Taycan Turbo S Rides Low Like a Crayon on Contrasting, Black 22s

We have all seen how these past few days it was all about America’s HD pickup trucks. Plus, a couple of very enticing sports cars. Now it is time to get back in the EV saddle, complete with ideas to make it our own.
All Detroit automakers now have refreshed or brand-new heavy-duty pickup trucks ready for action. As a counterpoint, the euphoria behind the first reviews focused on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 or 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been quite exhilarating.
But acting as a second counterpoint, the aftermarket realm is not only happy with ICE dealings but also wants to make sure we know that EVs “can look cool too.” And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a great case in point to showcase, courtesy of a couple of posh aftermarket venues.
So, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik want to highlight a subtly customized Porsche EV sedan that was brought down to a personal level by a Huntington Beach, California-based automotive service outlet called Benz Works. The subject is a decidedly subtle Porsche Taycan Turbo S dressed up in Crayon (Chalk Gray), or something similar. But the paintjob’s name is not important, only its contrasting duties on a slammed body when riding on a nice set of black aftermarket wheels.
Those originate from AL13, and the description indicates we are dealing with 22-inch three-piece R80 units dressed up to the main Satin Black and Gloss Black (for the outer portion) theme, plus finished with a three-piece cap. As for other details, there aren’t any. But do we need them when knowing this four-door sedan is capable of 751-hp peak output for a 2.8-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) on the way to a maximum speed of 162 mph (260 kph)?
