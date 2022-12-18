Kensington Porsche 911 by Singer Has Red Blood Dark Carbon, a 4.0L Heart, and RHD

The American company from Los Angeles, California, which is specialized in modified classic Porsche 911s, was founded by Rob Dickinson and owes its renowned name to a couple of special things. First, it is a subtle tribute to iconic Porsche engineer Norbert Singer, while it also smartly acknowledges the founder’s previous career.
This is because Dickinson was once the lead singer and guitarist of the English rock band Catherine Wheel, which was active during the 1990s and had various levels of success. Of course, now Rob’s reimagined 964s far outweigh his former popularity as a singer, at least in the crazy world of the automotive industry.
As always, Singer Vehicle Design is one of the major go-to shops for acquiring the absolute best 964-based restomods if money is no issue. Thus, it should not be surprising that Singer now has the habit of presenting its commissions on social media, and regularly. So, after the Naples Porsche 911 (964) DLS by Singer, now it is time to meet with the Kensington commission, which is another one-of-one result of the company’s so-called Classic Study.
It obviously values tradition above all else, so the modern cues are mostly hidden out of sight. So, first the highlights, and then the details. This ‘Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer’ is a right-hand drive, rear-wheel-drive coupe, and its carbon fiber body is ritzily dressed up in Red Blood Dark attire.
The cockpit was specified in Cognac by the affluent customer, and even though it is an RHD example, its restoration and modification procedures were “undertaken by the team based at our California center of operations,” according to Singer.
Outside, the fine details include the external, centered fuel filler, the open lug-nut wheels, the carbon ceramic brakes with Red Blood Dark calipers, the nickel finish for the rear bumperettes, plus the raised nickel lettering on the 4.0L-badged engine cover. Oh, and let us not forget about the black ceramic finish for the exhaust system.
Mechanically, the Kensington 911 by Singer has a six-speed transmission attached to a naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-six, 4.0-liter engine with a ceramic plenum finish, and even a speed-activated rear spoiler. By the way, as per the customer's request, the 4.0-liter RHD rear-wheel-drive coupe subtly contrasts the Red Blood Dark exterior and Cognac interior with additional nickel details.
The latter are also present as trim for the early-911 style of the instrument cluster gauges, “and the dials are presented with green markings against a black background,” as per tradition. The Cognac details are also seen on the dashboard, plus the door panels. And do not think for a second this 911 is lacking in modern creature comforts just because the owner wanted to keep it as close as possible to the timeless design of vintage Porsches.
Nope, not at all. Instead, among the contemporary perks (aside from the powerful 4.0-liter mill, six-speed manual transmission, and fresh underbody components, that is) we could also find stuff like air conditioning and a navigation system. In the end, for most aficionados, this newly bespoke 911 might have just one obvious flaw – it has the steering wheel on the ‘wrong’ side!
