Singer’s Porsche 964 Artwork Is in Jeopardy, Theon Design Unveils Rivaling 911 BEL001

Singer Vehicle Design, the renowned Porsche restomod specialist, faces a new threat. Deddington, Oxfordshire, UK-based Theon Design, helmed by Adam Hawley and Lucinda Argy, aims to also create unique commissions based on the Porsche 964.
This is a novel, five-year-old endeavor, and over the past couple of years the company was busy expanding its production efforts by way of a new, purpose-built state-of-the-art facility “nestled in the heart of the UK’s Motorsport Valley.” Now, after earlier this year they wrapped the work on ‘HK002,’ a bespoke Porsche 964 restomod created for a Hong Kong customer, it is time to strike a bit closer to home. Or, at least on the same continent.

Thus, meet BEL001, a restored and enhanced Porsche 911 (964) that “further pushes the boundaries of design and engineering” by introducing a select choice of first-time premieres, including the company’s first supercharged commission. The car, destined for Belgium, features for the first time Theon’s new supercharged 400-hp 3.6-liter air-cooled flat-six engine. It also comes with a semi-active suspension, as well as “OEM-level design, quality, and manufacturing techniques, with a lightweight body modeled in 3D data for absolute precision.

For BEL001, the customer wanted a highly usable, modernized, air-cooled 911, one that combined classic Porsche driving dynamics with real grand touring ability. With BEL001 we’ve certainly delivered on the brief; it’s a car that’s just as at home dissecting a British B-road as it is blasting across the open roads of Europe,” explains Adam Hawley, a car designer with two decades of previous experience at BMW, Jaguar, Lotus, and Lexus.

Aside from providing 400 ponies and 367 lb-ft (498 Nm), this 964-series restomod also rocks a bundle of goodies. Those include a switchable, stainless-steel exhaust system, the original yet rebuilt five-speed stick shift, a new limited-slip differential, a stunning ‘Aquamarine’ exterior color with yellow Porsche lettering on the side, ample use of carbon fiber for the body, and a “near-ideal 50:50 weight distribution” with a full weight of just 1,265 kg (2,789 lbs.)!

