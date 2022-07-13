Rejuvenated 1973 BMW R75/5 Looks Absolutely Majestic, Reveals Matching Numbers

When a bike is as gorgeous as the R75/5, not even the best photos can do it justice.
It’s hard not to feel astonished when you’re looking at a vintage relic that’s as tidy as this 1973 BMW R75/5. The motorcycle remained in the original owner’s possession up until 2016, receiving an aftermarket crash bar, Ikon shocks and yellow-tinted auxiliary driving lights in the meantime. After it had finally changed hands, Motorrad’s beauty was subjected to a proper restoration from head to toe.
For starters, its ignition system, suspension and brakes have all been refurbished, as were the dual Bing carburetors that feed the engine. The OEM exhaust was corroded beyond repair, so it got deleted to make room for a shiny two-into-two alternative from Keihan.
One may also find a replacement two-up saddle, new fuel lines and a pair of Continental tires with 2018 date codes. The R75/5’s handlebar carries fresh rubber grips, and its electrical system features a premium battery installed during the overhaul. Powering this Bavarian icon is an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine equipped with two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder.
The horizontally opposed mill has the ability to spawn 50 hp at 6,200 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at 5,000 spins. To reach the rear 18-inch wheel, this force travels through a four-speed transmission and an enclosed driveshaft. Combined with a curb weight of 452 pounds (205 kg), the oomph can result in speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph).
Without going into any other technical details, we’ll have you know this classic all-rounder is heading to auction right now! You’ll want to act rather swiftly if you plan on taking it home, however, because the bidding deadline is set for tomorrow evening (July 14). At the time of this article, the highest of all the bids submitted on Bring a Trailer amounts to 4,500 bucks, and there’s no predetermined reserve price to meet.
