Lamborghini Countach Quattrovalvole Leaves Hideout, Looks and Smells Like the '80s

A rare and highly-desirable Lamborghini Countach is about to hit the auction block, and if you’ve had a thing for this model, then this could be the right occasion to quench that classic supercar thirst, if you have enough money in the bank for it.
Mind you, it’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill Lamborghini Countach, as if there is anything wrong with that one, but the LP5000S Quattrovalvole. This example has been in the possession of the same family since 1989 until 2022, and its whereabouts since it rolled off the assembly line in 1985 until 1989 are unknown at the time of writing, as the auction house hasn’t said anything about it.
What they did say, however, is that it has a little over 18,500 km (11,495 miles) under its belt, which are real, apparently. It spent most of its life in a climate-controlled garage, hence the fresh looks all around. And speaking of which, it features a white on red interior, with the optional rear wing, dealer-installed side skirts, powder-coated wheels, and leather adorning most parts of the cockpit.
Retrofitted with the Bosch fuel injection in order to pass the California emission regulations, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V12 engine pumps out 449 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, the auction house says. Everything is transferred to the wheels via a good old five-speed gated manual transmission.
Advertised by Mecum for the Harrisburg 2022 auction, on July 27-30, this Countach LP5000S Quattrovalvole was recently serviced, getting new rear axle boots, brake system flush, water pump rebuild, air conditioning recharge, and a detailing. The auction house hasn’t said anything about the estimated selling price of this old-timer supercar, but this is definitely one of those ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ cases.
