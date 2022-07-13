autoevolution
Massive Collection Is Loaded With Rare, Low-Mileage Muscle Cars, All for Sale
Collecting classic cars is a widespread hobby nowadays. And many of them are available to the public eye through either museums or YouTube vlogs like "Jay Leno's Garage." But there are far more collections that we're not aware of, simply because the owners opted to keep things a bit more private.

One such owner was Elmer of Fountain City, Wisconsin. And I say "was" because, sadly enough, he passed away, leaving a few thousand classic cars behind. An avid collector, Elmer amassed hundreds of low-mileage, all-original vehicles, ranging from early Ford Model Ts to 1970s muscle cars. Plus a big stash of motorcycles and car-related toys.

Many of them are still on display in Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum. But now that the owner has passed away, his family is looking to sell the collection at an auction event that will take place in September 2022. In preparation for the auction, the family is hosting public viewings at the museum.

And thanks to YouTube's "MattsRadShow," we can have a closer look at this impressive collection before it's dismantled and spread across the U.S.

The stash brings together vehicles of all shapes and sizes. And while many of them are somewhat mundane, others are downright rare and extremely valuable.

But by far the most impressive thing about this collection is that many classics are of the low-mileage variety. What's more, some of them are all-original, down to the paint and the numbers-matching drivetrains.

The list of cars is just too big to mention here, but the lengthy footage below reveals a few cool highlights, starting with a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette with only five miles (eight km) on the clock.

Yup, this car was never driven and the ad on its windshield claims that the owner never even sat in it. Now that's a piece worthy of the Corvette museum!

There's also a 1968 Chevrolet Caprice with only 4,000 miles (6,437 km) on the odo and a rare 1962 Oldsmobile Starfire that was driven for only 15,000 miles (24,140 km). The collection also includes a few first-gen Ford Mustangs, including a 1965 version with 50,000 miles (80,467), and a couple of early Chevrolet Camaros.

You'll also see a very rare 1935 Auburn convertible and a 1955 Studebaker Commander with the cool louvered hood. If you're into Mopars, the museum is home to a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner with 42,000 miles (67,592 km) on the clock and a 1966 Belvedere with a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 under the hood.

The 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T doesn't have a HEMI, but it's finished in a very original and hard-to-find bright yellow paint.

The Charger you'll spot at some point is also a big deal because it's a limited-edition 500, the NASCAR homologation special that Dodge built before the more iconic Daytona.

How about a 1963 Chevy Corvette convertible and a 1958 Impala with a 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 and a continental kit. These are pretty hard to find too, as is the 1910 Ford Model T that's in surprisingly good condition for a 112-year-old car.

In addition to more cars than we can count, the collection also includes several bikes and trucks, loads of toys, and a massive junkyard surrounding the museum buildings.

The auction that will see these classics find new homes will be hosted by Mecum from September 14 to 17. If you want to check them out before they go, the museum is open to the public on all weekends until the auction, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Admission cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Meanwhile, hit the play button below to see them on display.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

