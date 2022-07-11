This 1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra Will Sell for Millions of Dollars

The Shelby Cobra is more than a British sports car stuffed with a Ford engine. It’s the stuff of legends, the vision of a Kentucky chicken farmer who finished 1st in the Le Mans 24 Hours back in 1959. The open-top icon also happens to be supremely rare. Fewer than 1,000 units were produced in the ‘60s, of which 343 were coil-sprung cars with 427 mills.
Only 23 were finished by the factory to competition specification. Chassis CSX3006 is one of them, a multi-million-dollar collectible that finished 1st overall at the 1966 Ilford Films 500 at Brands Hatch. This car was successfully campaigned throughout Europe in 1966, raced by three Formula 1 drivers, and shown at many concours events in the past decade.
Previously owned by the likes of Michael Shoen, Steven Juliano, George Stauffer, Chris Cox, Jim Spiro, Larry Bowman, and Gary Bartlett, the 427 Competition Cobra was featured on the Dream Car Garage television show. Extensively restored to its former glory, CSX3006 retains the original aluminum body panels and chassis as per our friends at Mecum Auctions.
The big-block bruiser was ordered by William G. Freeman of Muncie, Indiana, on January 25, 1965, in a special blue paint finish, a shade lighter than Carroll Shelby's racecars. Originally accented by gold stripes, CSX3006 was also specified with Halibrand wheels and a shoulder harness. Freeman entered two races with this blast from the past, finishing in fourth place at the Lynndale Farms SCCA Regional on September 6, 1965.
Sold to Gary Bartlett of Muncie, Indiana, in 2013, the car was last shown to the public at the 2022 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. One of the extremely few competition models to retain the original aluminum body, CSX3006 is certain to sell for a gargantuanly large stack of dollar bills.
CSX2000, which is the very first Cobra, hammered for $13.75 million back in 2016 RM Sotheby's auction during Monterey Car Week. Another example worth mentioning is CSX2601, a Daytona Coupe that sold for $7.25 million in 2009 at the Dana Mecum Original Spring Classic Auction.
