Lightly-Modded 1979 Honda CBX1000 Could Use a Bit of TLC, Breathes Through Kerker Pipes

A mighty six-cylinder spartan like the CBX doesn’t need to be in perfect shape to turn heads and drop jaws.
The fascinating Honda CBX is a bike we talk about rather frequently, but this doesn’t mean that we’ll ever grow tired of admiring specimens like the one shown above. It is a 1979 model equipped with six-into-two Kerker exhaust plumbing, a two-up Corbin saddle and twin preload-adjustable Koni shocks.
Back in February, this CBX1000 was sold to a California-based dealership, where it received new spark plugs, replacement fuel lines and a comprehensive carburetor overhaul. The motorcycle’s air-adjustable 35 mm (1.4 inches) forks have also been refurbished by the dealer, as were its brake master cylinders, fluid reservoirs and calipers.
Last but not least, Honda’s icon was blessed with a newer fuel petcock, fresh fluids and modern filters all-round. The ‘79 MY CBX is now heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, and the highest of all the bids submitted thus far is placed at $7,000. If you want to try your luck at procuring this classic pearl, be sure to act before the early evening of July 13, as that’s when the bidding process will end.
We’ve discussed this machine’s technical specifications time and time again, but it won’t hurt to go ahead with a brief overview for those who need a quick reminder. The CBX1000 is powered by means of dual-cam 1,047cc inline-six colossus with four valves per cylinder head and 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carbs.
This beastly piece of air-cooled machinery is good for up to 105 hp and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of crankshaft-measured torque. A five-speed gearbox transfers the engine’s force to the rear hoop, thus enabling the Japanese gladiator to dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere 4.6 seconds. The bike will eventually reach a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), and its dry weight is rated at 544 pounds (247 kg).
