2022 Corvette Stingray C8.R Championship Edition Coupe Is Low Mileage and Highly Desirable

For the 2022 model year, Chevrolet launched a new IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package for the C8 Corvette, limited to just 1,000 units. These special edition cars were meant to appeal to Corvette buyers who also happened to be motorsport enthusiasts, and they have so far proven to be fairly popular.
We’ve seen a few of these already on auctioning websites, with this latest one being up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with 675 miles (1,086 km) on the clock.
The exterior is finished in Hypersonic Gray Metallic, featuring yellow stripes and a Carbon Flash Metallic rear wing, side vents and mirror caps. Other highlights include a ‘Jake’ racing logo and the #4 on the rear fascia. To be clear, this isn’t car #4 of 1,000, but rather #752 – which is fine, it’s still exclusive enough.
This Vette also comes with a removable roof, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, quad exhaust pipes and black 19/20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Since the Z51 Performance Package was already specified, you also get the performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control and an upgraded brake system with yellow calipers.
Inside, you’ll find heated, ventilated and power adjustable GT2 bucket seats, adorned with Sky Cool Gray leather and Strike Yellow accents. Then there’s the head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system, sat-nav and a heated multi-function steering wheel, among other onboard goodies.
In terms of performance, the C8.R Championship Edition Corvette is powered by a mid-mounted LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine, factory rated at 495 horsepower (502 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Everything goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
If you’re a collector, then those 675 miles on the clock might already be too many. However, if you’re just a C8 Corvette fan looking to put something cool in your driveway, a used Championship Edition model should be worth considering.
