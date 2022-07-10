5K-Mile 1976 Triumph Bonneville T140V Isn’t Quite Perfect, But It’ll Still Turn Heads

A good bit of classic English charm is a welcome addition to anyone’s garage, even if it may not be in mint condition.
According to its odometer, the numbers-matching 1976 Triumph Bonneville T140V displayed in these photos is only about 5,400 miles (8,700 km) into its lifespan. This vintage head-turner has been in the latest owner’s possession for the past three years, during which it was blessed with an array of fresh replacement parts.
For starters, its fueling system got fitted with new lines and petcocks, while the ignition timing, valve clearances, and Amal carbs have all been adjusted to keep performance in optimal parameters. The brake master cylinders and calipers were rebuilt, and they’re now mated to fresh discs at both ends.
Modern fork seals, youthful spark plugs, and Dunlop D404 tires complete the list of upgrades performed under current ownership. This well-kept Bonnie is going under the hammer at no reserve, so you ought to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit before July 12 if you’d like to see it in your garage!
With two days separating us from the auctioning deadline, you could secure this purchase for less than three grand if you’re lucky. The ‘76 MY T140V is brought to life by means of an air-cooled 744cc parallel-twin engine with dual 30 mm (1.2 inches) carburetors, two valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 7.9:1.
This four-stroke power source is connected to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel through a drive chain. By delivering up to 54 ponies at the crankshaft, the mill enables its bearer to hit a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph) when pushed to the limit.
An oil-bearing double cradle frame holds the powertrain componentry where it belongs, resting on telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear end. Braking duties are handled by 254 mm (10-inch) rotors at both poles, and the entire structure weighs 434 pounds (197 kg) with fluids.
For starters, its fueling system got fitted with new lines and petcocks, while the ignition timing, valve clearances, and Amal carbs have all been adjusted to keep performance in optimal parameters. The brake master cylinders and calipers were rebuilt, and they’re now mated to fresh discs at both ends.
Modern fork seals, youthful spark plugs, and Dunlop D404 tires complete the list of upgrades performed under current ownership. This well-kept Bonnie is going under the hammer at no reserve, so you ought to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit before July 12 if you’d like to see it in your garage!
With two days separating us from the auctioning deadline, you could secure this purchase for less than three grand if you’re lucky. The ‘76 MY T140V is brought to life by means of an air-cooled 744cc parallel-twin engine with dual 30 mm (1.2 inches) carburetors, two valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 7.9:1.
This four-stroke power source is connected to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel through a drive chain. By delivering up to 54 ponies at the crankshaft, the mill enables its bearer to hit a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph) when pushed to the limit.
An oil-bearing double cradle frame holds the powertrain componentry where it belongs, resting on telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear end. Braking duties are handled by 254 mm (10-inch) rotors at both poles, and the entire structure weighs 434 pounds (197 kg) with fluids.