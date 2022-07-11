A Half-Century Love Story Comes to an End for the Owner of a Very Pretty Austin-Healey

The car started out in life on the 16th of November 1966, when it rolled out of the factory gates in Britain. Just a week after that, it crossed the Atlantic to meet its first owner in early 1967. The car and owner would part ways just 11,000 miles (18,000 km) later during the same year, and the unmistakable British Racing Green tinted roadster met a lovely lady who took it home for the next 55 years.
And now the car is up for grabs at an auction. The beautifully maintained 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Mk III is in solid shape, and it shows very little wear and tear. According to the seller tim54575, “its whole life the car was subject to a program of “maintenance in advance” and then “fix what needs fixing when it needs it.” Words backed by the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, which perfectly suits the car.
The 2.9-liter inline-six engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive set the status of this romantic classic further high than just an “exceptionally occasional drive” type of car. The great condition in which the Healy is almost demanding equally great care and maintenance. Should it matter, the engine’s output back in ’66 was 150 HP with 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque. Not that it would truly matter. Remember, this came to the US right as the muscle car era peaked. Then again, one does not buy a half a century old bottle of fine wine only to throw it in the pan with the Thanksgiving turkey.
And it’s a great deal for the owner, too, with the current price at $38,000, over a dozen times more than the starting bid. Whatever the winner puts on the table, the rewarding features list the black soft top, a removable luggage rack (with no wholes left in the lid once dismantled), dual SU carburetors, front disc brakes, 15″ wire wheels, a heater, and a Sony head unit. Bucket seats in black upholstery,
“This a neat car well-loved by its owner from day one. Driven regularly and similarly pampered when in the garage. It was constantly maintained by a skilled engineer, educator and technical advisor to several Austin-Healey enthusiast groups,” claims the seller, and we have every reason to believe his words. Of course, it has a bruise or two here and there, but that’s the essence of the irresistible magnetism of taking home this very classy, gorgeous car. With four more days left of the bid, there is still time for an LBC enthusiast to close a deal.
