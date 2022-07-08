$25K 5-Speed 572 '68 Sportwagon 'Vette Waiting for a Buyer

Surprisingly, auctioning this automotive symphony on Bring a Trailer for just $25.000 failed to get it a new owner. And it's not that it has some hidden – or visible – flaws. Quite the contrary, the modified convertible looks majestic (see the photo gallery and the video at the bottom of this article).
Frankly, there is little to nothing to hold against this car. Alright, maybe the shooting-brake allure is not everyone's cup of tea, but let's be honest: she's got head-turning looks!
Rear fender flares, removable targa panel, fixed under-bumper front headlights. Hunching over the hood is a massive cowl-induction high-rise (we'll return to it shortly). According to the vendor, the chrome finish is "showroom-quality", and the video proves his point. The car is shining. push-button doors, the 572 branding, and dual mirrors up the cool factor of this beauty of a beast.
And we got to the goodies: 572 cubic inches of All-American V8 might that send 707 horses to the manual 5-speed gearbox. Remember the big hood? It serves cool high-pressure air to the 1,150 cfm Dominator, and the high-rise houses the big carburetor. Manual disc brakes on all wheels complete the menu for this 'Vette.
This offer sounds even better through the dual-side pipes (check the video at the end of this story), which pay homage to the 9.3-liter growling ogre. The mileage is as irrelevant as cargo bay space, for this behemoth is highly out of tune with today's gas prices. The 2013 engine rebuild includes a series of replacements - valve seals and valve-guide liner, oil pump, timing chain gears, and cylinder-head and intake-manifold gaskets – and balancing the crankshaft and a minor cylinder-head resurfacing (you'll find more details here).
This modified C3 Corvette is now offered in Florida with records, parts literature, period publications, a 1968 Corvette assembly manual, and a clean Arizona title. 85k miles on the clock, black vinyl interior with a matching dash pad, and carpeting overlaid with branded mats. The asked price of $25,000 was not met, and the seller, bulletmotorsportsinc, emphasized that there were no shill biddings for the car. Nonetheless, the owner has high hopes about getting his money shortly.
