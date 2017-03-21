autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

The Last Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III Ever Produced Heads To Auction

 
21 Mar 2017, 10:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When talking British classics, it’s impossible to ignore the likes of the Jaguar E-Type and Aston Martin DB5. But while those are pop icons in their own right, the Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III is a bit of a specialty.
As compared to Jaguar and Aston Martin, which are still with us, the venture created by Austin and Donald Healey Motor in 1952 came to a conclusion in 1972. The cutesy Sprite is a quintessential product of this legendary link-up, albeit the 3000 Mk III is the car Austin-Healey enthusiasts consider to be the British outfit’s crowning achievement.

17,712 examples of the Mark III were produced from ’64 to ’67, and this here is the last one ever made. Chassis HBJ843025 was manufactured on the 21st of December, 1967, and the current owner bought it 45 years ago. Yup, this is one cherished example of the 3000 Mk III, a back-to-basics sports car to die for. Better still, it has covered only 57,389 miles (92,358 kilometers) over the course of half a century.

“This is the first time the car has been offered for sale in over 40 years and as such an important and iconic British sports car we expect a significant amount of interest,” said Richard Greenhalgh, specialist at Classic Car Auctions. So what’s the estimate on this example of the Big Healey? £75,000 and £90,000 is CCA’s pre-auction estimate, but only time will tell if bidding will get rowdy.

Benefitting from a fresh restoration that finished just a year ago, Healey’s last-ever Mk III is joined by a large history file, lots of documents, and a heritage certificate. Of course, the inline-six powerplant benefits from a high-lift camshaft and SU HS6 carbs, additions that saw power go up from 136 to 150 bhp. And compared to the previous iteration, the Mk III boasts power-assisted brakes as standard.

Last, but not least, it’s noteworthy to point out that this is no garage queen. And even restored, the final Big Healey doesn’t fail to show its patina.
Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III auction Austin-Healey sports car UK retro classic car
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78