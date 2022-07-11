Segway Launches Its Premium KickScooter P Series, It Is Meant to Go the Distance Smoothly

Segway is heavily advertising its P kick scooter series that it announced back in spring, describing both the P65 and the P100S models in it as premium builds designed to offer the ultimate riding experience.
The two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the P series back in March along with the GT series, with the latter being touted as the company’s flagship. But while Segway’s GT2 scooter is engineered for off-road use and can hit an impressive speed of 43 mph (70 kph), the P series is more about going the distance and delivering smooth and comfortable rides.
Both the P65 and the P100S are equipped with 10.5” tubeless and self-healing tires, come with front and rear suspension, and an IPX5 waterproof rating. The P100S is the most powerful of the two and has a bigger battery, too.
Segway’s P65 weighs 26.3 kg (58 lb) and features a front disc brake and a rear electric one. It has a maximum payload capacity of 265 lb (120 kg) just like the P100S and packs a 500W motor. The P65 can reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). It packs a 561 Wh battery that offers a range of up to 40 miles (65 km) per charge. The battery requires four hours to fully charge.
Its bigger brother, the P100S, features a 650W motor and can hit a top speed of 30 mph (48 kph). It needs 2.8 seconds to get from 0 to 15 mph (24 kph). Its battery is bigger, at 1086 Wh, which means you can ride the scooter for up to 62 miles (100 km) on a single charge. The battery on the P100S needs seven hours to fully charge. The P100S has disc brakes both in the front and rear, plus a rear electric brake. As for the weight, this model is heavier, tipping the scales at 72.5 lb (36.8 kg).
Both kick scooters feature a folding design, which makes them easier to transport. They are both in production and they are now available to purchase on Kickstarter for a pledge of $1,200 (the P65) and $1,600 (the P100S). The estimated delivery date for both is this October.
