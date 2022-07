Segway Launches Its Premium KickScooter P Series, It Is Meant to Go the Distance Smoothly

The two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the P series back in March along with the GT series, with the latter being touted as the company’s flagship. But while Segway’s GT2 scooter is engineered for off-road use and can hit an impressive speed of 43 mph (70 kph), the P series is more about going the distance and delivering smooth and comfortable rides.Both the P65 and the P100S are equipped with 10.5” tubeless and self-healing tires, come with front and rear suspension, and an IPX5 waterproof rating. The P100S is the most powerful of the two and has a bigger battery, too.Segway’s P65 weighs 26.3 kg (58 lb) and features a front disc brake and a rear electric one. It has a maximum payload capacity of 265 lb (120 kg) just like the P100S and packs a 500W motor. The P65 can reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). It packs a 561 Wh battery that offers a range of up to 40 miles (65 km) per charge. The battery requires four hours to fully charge.Its bigger brother, the P100S, features a 650W motor and can hit a top speed of 30 mph (48 kph). It needs 2.8 seconds to get from 0 to 15 mph (24 kph). Its battery is bigger, at 1086 Wh, which means you can ride the scooter for up to 62 miles (100 km) on a single charge. The battery on the P100S needs seven hours to fully charge. The P100S has disc brakes both in the front and rear, plus a rear electric brake. As for the weight, this model is heavier, tipping the scales at 72.5 lb (36.8 kg).Both kick scooters feature a folding design, which makes them easier to transport. They are both in production and they are now available to purchase on Kickstarter for a pledge of $1,200 (the P65) and $1,600 (the P100S). The estimated delivery date for both is this October.