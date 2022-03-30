The Fastest Electric Scooter in Segway's Lineup Is Now Available to Order, Can Hit 43 MPH

More on this:

1 Segway Unveils the E110A E-Scooter, a Stylish and Safe Daily Commuter on Two Wheels

2 Segway's New GT2 Off-Road E-Scooter Is an Athletic Beast That Can Hit 43 Mph

3 KugooKirin G3 Is One Powerful and Cool-Looking E-Scooter That's Not Afraid to Get Dusty

4 Ninebot Mecha Kit Turns Your Segway Hoverboard Into Something Far Less Lame

5 Military-Grade E-Scooter Mosphera Is a Speedy, Rugged Beast Built for Special Forces