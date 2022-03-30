The Fastest Electric Scooter in Segway's Lineup Is Now Available to Order, Can Hit 43 MPH

Segway’s GT series of electric kick-scooters is made for the extreme rider, with the GT1 and GT2 two-wheelers being the fastest ones in its lineup. They are powerful, stable, and ready for off-road adventures. And now you can order them both.
Unveiled at the beginning of this month, the flagship GT series offers two models: the SuperScooter GT1 and the SuperScooter GT2. They both come with a maximum payload of 330 lb (150 kg) and front/rear damper adjustable suspension, 5.5” hydraulic disc brakes, and 11” tires. We already covered the GT2 kick-scooter when it was introduced, with it being the more powerful of the two.
When it comes to the main differences between the two models, the GT1 comes with rear-wheel drive, packing a 1400W motor with a peak power of 3000W and a 1008Wh battery that guarantees up to 43.5 miles (70 km) of adrenaline-pumping fun. Its battery needs 11 hours to fully charge. As for the top speed of the GT1, the two-wheeler can hit over 37 mph (60 kph). But its bigger brother is even faster than that.
Segway’s GT2 electric scooter comes with dual-wheel drive, being equipped with two 1500W motors (peak power of 3000W) and a larger, 1512 Wh battery. Its range is better, at almost 60 miles (90 km) per charge, and so is its top speed, with the kick scooter being able to reach over 43 mph (70 kph). The battery needs 8 hours to get to 100 percent charged. Both scooters feature an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame, but the GT2 is slightly heavier than its GT1 brother, tipping the scales at 116.8 lb (53 kg), as supposed to 105.8 lb (48 kg), which is the weight of the latter.
The GT2 also boasts of being able to go from 0 to 30 mph (48 kph) in just 3.9 seconds, when used in its Race mode.
Segway’s GT series is now available on Indiegogo and you can get the GT1 electric scooter at a special launch day price of $2,500. The GT2 is $1,000 more expensive. The estimated shipping date for both models is this August.
