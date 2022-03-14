Segway Unveils the E110A E-Scooter, a Stylish and Safe Daily Commuter on Two Wheels

Segway Ninebot has a lot in store for its customers this year and it let everyone know that at its Press Day event earlier this month. One of the products to be launched in 2022 is the E110A electric scooter, which is described by the manufacturer as “style and simplicity in motion”.
We’ve already covered the recently unveiled GT2 high-performance electric kick scooter for adults, an athletic beast that can hit over 43 mph (70 kph) and boasts a range of 56 miles (90 km) on a charge. The scooter is part of Segway’s GT series, which will be themed around the Transformers franchise, with some limited-edition products to be launched this year. There will also be a Transformers-inspired kids’ kick scooter and a Gokart Pro, all created in partnership with toy company Hasbro.
Moving on to some other 2022 goodies, Segway also introduced us to its E110A e-scooter, a two-wheeler designed for relaxed daily commutes that are also eco-friendly. The E110A offers enough room for two people, plenty of storage space, and several smart features to ensure a smooth, fun, and safe riding experience. It has over 20 sensors and an anti-theft system via GPS.
We’re not being offered the complete specs sheet for the E110A just yet, but Segway does mention that the scooter will have a range of approximately 35 miles (56 km) on a charge and will be able to reach a speed of up to 30 mph (48 kph). The range can be improved if you opt for an additional battery, which will be sold separately.
Segway’s RideyGo! system, which works via the company’s mobile app, enables a keyless start of the vehicle.
In terms of storage, the E110A comes with a 27-Liter (1 cu. ft.) compartment under the seat.
A full-screen dashboard provides you with all the metrics you need.
Segway plans on launching the E110A electric scooter in early Q2 and will be priced at $3,500.
