Rare 2001 Yamaha YZF-R1 Champions Limited Edition With 417 Miles Is Tremendously Alluring

You won’t be finding any fancy electronic rider aids here, just oodles of brute force and a sturdy chassis to handle all that tarmac-wrinkling power.
According to the numbered plaque mounted on its top clamp, this Yamaha YZF-R1 Champions Limited Edition is the third out of 1,000 copies assembled for the 2001 model-year. In terms of mileage, the bike’s six-digit odometer indicates that it’s been ridden for a mere 417 miles (671 km), so we’re practically looking at a brand-new machine.
This Japanese crotch rocket was initially sold by a Massachusetts-based dealership to an employee, who kept hold of it for almost two decades. In 2020, the R1 made its way back to the same dealer lot, and it is now going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring a Trailer.
A total of five bids have been submitted thus far, the highest of which amounts to a generous ten grand at the time of this article. The auctioning deadline will be upon us in the early afternoon of July 10, meaning that you’ve only got two days to get in on the action if you’re interested.
What distinguishes the Champions Limited Edition from a regular YZF-R1 is the sexy Yamaha Racing-inspired livery, but they’re virtually identical on a mechanical level. Underneath those streamlined fairings lies a liquid-cooled DOHC four-banger with five valves per cylinder, quad 40 mm (1.6 inches) Mikuni carbs, and a displacement of 998cc.
Inhaling via a ram-air intake setup, the engine is capable of generating up to 150 feral horses at 10,000 revs. When the tachometer’s needle hovers above the 8,500-rpm mark, a maximum torque output of 79 pound-feet (108 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft.
The oomph is transferred to a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the R1’s rear hoop in motion through a 530 drive chain. Ultimately, this whole shebang can result in low tens on the quarter-mile and a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph). Without taking any fluids into consideration, Yamaha’s juggernaut weighs in at a mere 386 pounds (175 kg).
